Gustavo Melendez News: Goes to Pirates in fourth round

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 14, 2025

The Pirates have selected Melendez with the 113th overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.

Melendez doesn't turn 18 until October and hails from Puerto Rico. He is listed at just 5-foot-8, 160 pounds, but scouts like his ability at the plate and he has received some Ozzie Albies comps. A plus runner now, Melendez may slow down as he matures, although he has a decent chance to stick at shortstop.

Gustavo Melendez
Pittsburgh Pirates
