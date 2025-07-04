Ha-Seong Kim Injury: Day-to-day with calf injury

Kim was removed from Friday's game against the Twins due to a right calf injury, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

After spending the first several months of the season on the injured list due to shoulder and hamstring injuries, Kim's Rays debut came to an early end after he injured his calf attempting to steal third base in the seventh inning. Manager Kevin Cash said after the game that Kim is considered day-to-day, so it doesn't seem like the 29-year-old infielder is headed for another IL stint. Taylor Walls will likely start any games Kim has to miss.