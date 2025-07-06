Ha-Seong Kim Injury: Not in Sunday's lineup

Kim (calf) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins, though he ran at about 80 percent, played catch and took swings in the batting cage pregame, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The 29-year-old departed his Rays debut Friday after his calf started to cramp up, and he'll sit Sunday for a second consecutive game. Kim doesn't appear headed for a stint on the injured list but could sit out for another day or two, depending how his calf responds to the more intensive workouts.