Ha-Seong Kim Injury: Out again Monday

Kim (calf) remains out of the lineup for Monday's contest in Detroit, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Kim will miss out on a third straight start after he made an early exit in his season and Rays debut in Friday's loss to the Twins due to a right calf strain. According to Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun, Kim said Monday that despite his continued absence from the lineup, his calf feels "closer to normal," and he doesn't expect to go back on the injured list. Taylor Walls will pick up the start at shortstop in Kim's stead in the series opener.