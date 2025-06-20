Menu
Ha-Seong Kim Injury: Restarting rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 20, 2025 at 9:51pm

Kim (shoulder/hamstring) will resume his rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham on Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Kim started the season on the 60-day injured list due to offseason surgery on his right shoulder. He was cleared to embark on a rehab assignment in late May, but he was pulled after experiencing tightness in his right hamstring. After resuming light baseball activities, Kim has been cleared to play in Friday's game with Durham, when he will serve as the designated hitter.

Ha-Seong Kim
Tampa Bay Rays
More Stats & News
