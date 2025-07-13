Ha-Seong Kim Injury: X-rays clean

Kim (foot) underwent X-rays, which came back clean, following Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Red Sox, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

Kim fouled a ball off his left foot in the top of the seventh inning before ultimately striking out in his final at-bat of the day. The 29-year-old was forced to exit the contest as a result, bringing his contest to an end having gone 0-for-3 with the punchout. Manager Kevin Cash said following the game that Kim's X-rays were negative and that they'll "see how he feels tomorrow." The infielder can be considered day-to-day before the All-Star break beginning Monday.