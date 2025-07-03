Ha-Seong Kim News: Activated from IL

The Rays reinstated Kim (shoulder) from the injured list Thursday, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

Kim has been on the injured list all season while working his way back from a shoulder procedure he underwent in October, though he's also been dealing with a hamstring issue over the past several weeks. Now fully recovered from both injuries, the 29-year-old infielder will make his Rays debut Friday against the Twins and is expected to work as Tampa Bay's primary shortstop going forward. Curtis Mead was optioned to Triple-A Durham in a corresponding move.