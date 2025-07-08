Menu
Ha-Seong Kim News: Good to go Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 8, 2025

Kim (calf) is starting at shortstop and batting fifth Tuesday against the Tigers, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

Kim sat out the previous three games due to a right calf strain, but he'll rejoin the starting nine after Monday's team off day. After recovering from shoulder surgery and missing the first three-plus months of the season, the 29-year-old lasted just seven innings during his season debut Friday before suffering the calf injury.

Ha-Seong Kim
Tampa Bay Rays
More Stats & News
