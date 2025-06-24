Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Hagen Smith headshot

Hagen Smith News: Returning to rotation at Double-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 24, 2025

Smith (elbow) will rejoin the rotation at Double-A Birmingham on Saturday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

It will be Smith's first start since May 10, as he has been sidelined with soreness in his pitching elbow. The fifth overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft, Smith holds a 2.10 ERA and 42:20 K:BB over 25.2 innings covering seven starts with Birmingham this season.

Hagen Smith
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now