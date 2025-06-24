Hagen Smith News: Returning to rotation at Double-A

Smith (elbow) will rejoin the rotation at Double-A Birmingham on Saturday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

It will be Smith's first start since May 10, as he has been sidelined with soreness in his pitching elbow. The fifth overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft, Smith holds a 2.10 ERA and 42:20 K:BB over 25.2 innings covering seven starts with Birmingham this season.