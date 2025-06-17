Harrison Bader News: Launches homer

Bader went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run during Tuesday's 6-5 loss to the Reds.

Bader delivered a go-ahead three-run homer in the sixth inning off of Andrew Abbott to give the Twins a 5-4 lead. The long ball was Bader's seventh of the campaign and second in his last 10 appearances. During that stretch, Bader is 7-for-32 (.219) with a 3:14 BB:K. He's slashing .257/.347/.429 on the year.