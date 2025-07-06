Harrison Bader News: Sitting after four straight starts

Bader is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays.

Bader will take a seat Sunday after he had started in each of the Twins' last four games while going 3-for-13 with a pair of solo home runs and a walk. The 31-year-old is capable defender in the outfield, but his playing time moving forward may hinge on him providing more offensive support than infielder Brooks Lee, who appears to be his primary competitor for the final spot in Minnesota's regular lineup. After coming off the bench in both of the previous two contests, Lee will rejoin the starting nine Sunday, handling second base while super-utility man Willi Castro replaces Bader in the outfield.