Harrison Bader News: Taking seat for series finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 19, 2025 at 6:46am

Bader is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Reds.

With Bader resting in the series finale, Willi Castro will move to Bader's usual spot in left field, while Kody Clemens enters the lineup at the keystone. Bader brings excellent defense in the outfield, but he's slashing just .176/.275/.353 since the middle of May and has now sat out three straight matchups with right-handed starting pitchers. He could be at risk of losing out on more playing time once Royce Lewis (hamstring) returns from the injured list to bring the Twins' position player group back to full strength.

