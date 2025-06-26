Menu
Harry Ford News: Joining Seattle as insurance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 26, 2025

Ford will join the Mariners in Arlington, Texas, on Friday, though it's not certain that he'll be officially called up to the big-league roster, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Ford could end up simply spending some time on the taxi squad rather than getting his first big-league call-up, but he may be needed on the Mariners roster if Mitch Garver, who exited Thursday's game against Minnesota after being hit in the jaw by a foul ball, needs to go on the IL. Ford is one of baseball's top catching prospects and has shined with Triple-A Tacoma this season, posting a .311/.426/.469 slash line with eight homers, 43 RBI and three stolen bases over 60 games. If he does get officially promoted, Ford would probably log just a few starts per week, primarily on days when Cal Raleigh is given a break from catching duties.

Harry Ford
Seattle Mariners
