Harry Ford News: Raking for Rainiers

Ford is slashing .313/.427/.490 with eight home runs, three steals and a 17.2 percent strikeout rate in 50 games for Triple-A Tacoma.

The 5-foot-10 catcher has only attempted five steals after swiping 35 bases in 116 games at Double-A a year ago, but otherwise he's having his best season to date. If the Mariners want to be buyers at the deadline, Ford could be on the move, but as things stand he's blocked by Cal Raleigh in Seattle and is not yet on the 40-man roster.