Hayden Birdsong News: Gets away with wildness in win

Birdsong (4-3) allowed one run on three hits and five walks while striking out six over five innings to earn the win Sunday over the Athletics.

Birdsong continues to have trouble with walks, but the Athletics weren't able to punish him for it. This ended a stretch of five starts without a win for the right-hander -- a span in which he had a 7.54 ERA over 22.2 innings. He's at a 4.11 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 68:33 K:BB across 65.2 innings through 20 appearances (nine starts) this season. Birdsong is tentatively projected to make his next start at home versus the Dodgers, who figure to be much more capable of capitalizing if his command is lacking.