Hayden Birdsong News: Logs quality start in Colorado

Birdsong allowed three runs on six hits and two walks over six innings in a no-decision Thursday against the Rockies. He struck out six.

It was a solid bounce-back effort from Birdsong, who issued five walks in just 4.1 innings in his last outing versus Atlanta. The 23-year-old right-hander held the Rockies to just a pair of fourth-inning runs while posting his first quality start this season. Overall, Birdsong is 3-1 with a 2.79 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 51:19 K:BB across 48.1 innings this year. He's currently lined up to face the Guardians at home in his next outing.