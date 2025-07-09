Hayden Birdsong News: Won't get start this week

Birdsong isn't scheduled to make a start during the Giants' three-game series with the Dodgers this weekend and could be available out of the bullpen, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The Giants will take advantage of an off day Thursday to realign their rotation, resulting in Birdsong's turn being skipped while Landen Roupp and Robbie Ray both make their second starts of the week Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Since the Giants haven't optioned Birdsong to the minors following his most recent start against the Athletics this past Sunday, he'll presumably be available out of the bullpen this weekend. Since moving into the San Francisco rotation May 20, Birdsong has gone 3-3 with a 5.10 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 43:23 K:BB in 42.1 innings over his nine starts.