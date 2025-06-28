Menu
Hector Neris headshot

Hector Neris News: DFA'd by Halos

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 28, 2025

The Angels designated Neris for assignment Saturday.

It's been a rough season for Neris, who was DFA'd by Atlanta in late March and then posted a 5.14 ERA over 21 outings spanning 14 innings with the Angels. The veteran reliever has shown some promising signs, though -- he has 19 punchouts in those 14 frames while recording eight holds, and he hasn't given up an earned run in six of his past seven appearances. Neris' removal from the roster made room for Jose Fermin to be called up from Triple-A Salt Lake.

Hector Neris
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
