Heliot Ramos News: Collects four RBI in victory
Ramos went 2-for-4 with a double and four RBI in Sunday's 9-5 win against Boston.
The San Francisco outfielder posted his second four-RBI performance this season, as he laced his 14th double. Ramos secured his first two RBI on a single in the third inning before driving home a pair on a two-bagger in the seventh. The 25-year-old appears bound for his second straight All-Star appearance thanks to a .285/.361/.474 slash line with 13 homers, 48 runs scored and 43 RBI across 322 plate appearances and 76 games.
