Heliot Ramos News: Doubles in Tuesday's loss

Ramos went 1-for-3 with a double in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Marlins.

Ramos lined a double to left field in the fifth inning, marking his fourth straight game with at least one hit. The 25-year-old outfielder has recorded three extra-base hits over his last five outings, slashing .316/.381/.579 with five RBI, two runs scored, two doubles and one homer across 21 plate appearances. Overall, he's now slashing .286/.363/.476 with 48 runs scored, 43 RBI, 29 extra-base hits -- including 13 home runs -- and five stolen bases across 336 plate appearances so far this season.