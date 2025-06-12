Heliot Ramos News: Logs two RBI in loss

Ramos went 1-for-4 with two RBI and a walk in Thursday's 8-7 loss to the Rockies.

Ramos lined a two-run single into center field in the second inning and also drew a walk in the first, giving him four free passes over his last three games. The 25-year-old has safely reached base in 15 straight games, recording at least one hit in 13 of them. Over his last five outings, Ramos is batting .278 with three runs scored, three RBI and a double across 23 plate appearances.