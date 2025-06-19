Heliot Ramos News: Supplies team's only runs in loss
Ramos went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a loss to the Guardians on Wednesday.
Ramos cut a four-run Giants deficit in half with a two-run blast in the fifth inning, but that was the only time San Francisco was able to score in the game. The talented 25-year-old's long ball snapped a 12-game homerless stretch and marked his 12th home run this season. Ramos is just 1-for-13 at the plate over his past four contests, but he's been solid overall this season, posting an .831 OPS through 315 plate appearances.
