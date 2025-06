Davis went 4-for-4 with a double and two runs scored in Sunday's win over the Mets.

Davis singled and scored in the second and eighth frames, sandwiched around a double in the fourth inning. He was stuck in a 3-for-33 (.091) skid since his last multi-hit performance June 7. Davis is now slashing .207/.273/.351 with eight extra-base hits through 38 appearances.