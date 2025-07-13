Henry Godbout News: Drafted by Boston

The Red Sox have selected Godbout with the 75th overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.

Godbout's ability to hit is his calling card, as it's unclear where he'll fit defensively and his speed and athleticism has steadily trended down during his three years at Virginia. He has seen the most time at second base, but his range there may not be good enough at the highest level. Godbout hit .306 with one home run and four strikeouts in nine games with a wood bat on the Cape last summer before slashing .309/.397/.497 with eight home runs and more walks than strikeouts this spring. While he has a strong hit tool, Godbout has fringe-average power, so he may not provide enough overall value to be an everyday player, given his defensive shortcomings.