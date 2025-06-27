Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Heriberto Hernandez headshot

Heriberto Hernandez News: Goes yard Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 27, 2025

Hernandez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 9-8 win over the Diamondbacks.

Hernandez has gone 18-for-50 (.360) in June, adding two homers, eight RBI and a 2:12 BB:K across 16 games this month. While he's hitting well, he's still in a part-time role against right-handed pitchers, finding time at designated hitter and in left field. He's batting .333 and slugging .519 with two homers, four doubles, eight RBI, eight runs scored and no stolen bases over his first 57 major-league plate appearances as a 25-year-old rookie.

Heriberto Hernandez
Miami Marlins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now