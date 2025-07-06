Heriberto Hernandez News: Homers in loss

Hernandez went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Brewers.

Hernandez provided the Marlins' lone run with a solo blast in the fifth inning while collecting two of the team's three hits. While the 25-year-old remains in a part-time role, he's slashing an impressive .328/.371/.531 with three home runs, 10 RBI and 10 runs scored across his first 70 major-league plate appearances.