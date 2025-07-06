Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Heriberto Hernandez headshot

Heriberto Hernandez News: Homers in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 6, 2025

Hernandez went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Brewers.

Hernandez provided the Marlins' lone run with a solo blast in the fifth inning while collecting two of the team's three hits. While the 25-year-old remains in a part-time role, he's slashing an impressive .328/.371/.531 with three home runs, 10 RBI and 10 runs scored across his first 70 major-league plate appearances.

Heriberto Hernandez
Miami Marlins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now