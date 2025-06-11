Heriberto Hernandez News: Slugs first career homer

Hernandez went 2-for-4 with a double and a solo home run in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Pirates.

The 25-year-old rookie spoiled a shutout bid from Bailey Falter by taking the southpaw deep to lead off the sixth inning. It was Hernandez's first career big-league homer in his ninth MLB contest, and he's supplied the Marlins with some surprising offense so far, batting .417 (10-for-24) with two doubles, three runs and three RBI -- a huge improvement on the .220/.319/.454 slash line he was sporting at Triple-A Jacksonville prior to his promotion.