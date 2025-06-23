Heston Kjerstad News: Cleared to return
Kjerstad (knee) went 0-for-4 in Sunday's game against Triple-A Memphis.
Kjerstad was out of the lineup for a few days over the weekend after fouling a ball off his right knee, but he's managed to avoid a trip to the 7-day injured list. The Arkansas product was demoted to Triple-A on June 10 and is batting .167 with one home run, two RBI and three runs scored in five games since.
