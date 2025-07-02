Huascar Brazoban News: Opening second game of twin bill

Brazoban will serve as the Mets' opening pitcher for the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader versus the Brewers, Manny Gomez of NJ.com reports.

Brazoban isn't expected to cover more than an inning or two before giving way to right-hander Blade Tidwell, who was initially scheduled to start the second contest of the twin bill but will instead work in bulk relief. The Mets have previously used Brazoban as an opener on two other occasions this season.