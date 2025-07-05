Huascar Brazoban News: Strikes out side to record win

Brazoban (4-2) picked up the win Friday over the Yankees, walking one and striking out three in a scoreless seventh inning.

The right-hander has been struggling lately but came through in a big spot, preventing the Yanks from increasing a one-run lead by fanning DJ LeMahieu, Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger before the Mets took the lead for good in the bottom of the frame. Even after that performance, Brazoban still carries a 10.97 ERA, 2.16 WHIP and 12:14 K:BB in 10.2 innings since the beginning of June, and his usage Friday came with Ryne Stanek and Edwin Diaz both unavailable after having worked two straight days. Brazoban will likely need to string together at least a few more good outings before he'll be a regular member of the high-leverage crew again -- the decision was his first win, save or hold since June 24.