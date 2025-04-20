Fantasy Baseball
Huascar Ynoa headshot

Huascar Ynoa News: Released by Minnesota

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

Ynoa was released by Minnesota, Brandon Warne of Locked on Twins reports.

Ynoa made 31 appearances (24 starts) in the majors for Atlanta from 2019 through 2022, but he hasn't seen big-league action since while missing extensive time due to Tommy John surgery and a shoulder injury. He threw just seven innings in the minors in 2024. He'd given up five runs with seven walks and one strikeout in 4.1 innings at Triple-A St. Paul before his release.

Huascar Ynoa
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
