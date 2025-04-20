Huascar Ynoa News: Released by Minnesota

Ynoa was released by Minnesota, Brandon Warne of Locked on Twins reports.

Ynoa made 31 appearances (24 starts) in the majors for Atlanta from 2019 through 2022, but he hasn't seen big-league action since while missing extensive time due to Tommy John surgery and a shoulder injury. He threw just seven innings in the minors in 2024. He'd given up five runs with seven walks and one strikeout in 4.1 innings at Triple-A St. Paul before his release.