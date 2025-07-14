Hunter Bigge Injury: Cleared for 'low-effort' activity

The Rays announced June 30 that Bigge (lat/face) was cleared to resume "low-effort" baseball activities, MLB.com reports.

Initially placed on the injured list May 6 due to a right lat strain, Bigge suffered an unrelated setback June 19, when he was struck in the face by a line drive while he was watching a game from the dugout. Bigge sustained multiple fractures as a result of the incident and underwent surgery a day later before being released from the hospital. Though Bigge hasn't been shut down from activity, the Rays haven't indicated when he'll be ready to initiate a throwing program. The reliever still looks to be multiple weeks away from returning from the 15-day injured list.