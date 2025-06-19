Menu
Hunter Bigge Injury: Struck by foul ball

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 19, 2025

Bigge (lat) was struck by a foul ball while in the dugout during Thursday's game against the Orioles, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

The exact nature of the issue is unclear, but the situation was taken seriously. Bigge was taken out on a stretcher after having his neck stabilized but was able to give a thumbs up to the crowd, per Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun.

Hunter Bigge
Tampa Bay Rays
