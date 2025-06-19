Menu
Hunter Bigge headshot

Hunter Bigge Injury: Undergoing testing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 19, 2025

Bigge (lat) is being evaluated at a local hospital after taking a 105 mph line drive to the side of his face while in the dugout of Thursday's game against Baltimore, Ryan Bass reports.

Bigge suffered a scary injury that was originally believed to be related to his neck or eye. Fortunately, the issue wasn't sustained in either area and he is coherent at the hospital. More details will likely become available Friday.

Hunter Bigge
Tampa Bay Rays
