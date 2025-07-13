Hunter Brown News: Another sub-standard start

Brown (9-4) took the loss Sunday against Texas, allowing four runs on five hits and two walks over 5.0 innings. He struck out eight.

Brown has allowed four or more runs in back-to-back starts -- something he had done just once in his first 17 appearances of 2025. Four of the five hits he surrendered Sunday went for extra bases. He'll look to rebound after the All-Star break, but even with the cold spell, Brown owns a stellar 2.43 ERA and a 137:34 K:BB across 115 innings.