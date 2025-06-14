Hunter Brown News: Sets career high with 12 punchouts

Brown completed seven innings against Minnesota on Saturday, allowing two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out 12 batters in a no-decision.

Brown surrendered a two-run homer to Brooks Lee in the fifth inning, but that was the only time the Twins were able to score against him. The right-hander racked up an outstanding 21 whiffs en route to a career-high 12 strikeouts. He also issued just one walk after handing out nine total free passes over his previous two starts. Despite those recent walk issues, Brown has been among MLB's best pitchers this season. He ranks fourth among qualified pitchers with a 1.88 ERA, sixth with a 0.93 WHIP and is tied for sixth with 105 punchouts while holding an 8-3 record through 14 starts.