Hunter Brown News: Splendid work continues in Colorado

Brown (9-3) recorded the win Wednesday against the Rockies, giving up two runs on six hits and one walk in six innings. He struck out eight.

The brunt of the damage came on a Mickey Moniak two-run shot in the second inning, but Brown conceded five innocuous singles otherwise. The right-hander registered a strong 17 whiffs on the evening, and he also fired at least six frames while surrendering two runs or fewer for the 12th time already this season. Brown will take an exceptional 1.82 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 126:29 K:BB across 104 innings into what sets up as a favorable home matchup versus the struggling Guardians, who have a .594 OPS over their last 24 games.