Hunter Brown News: Stingy in no-decision

Brown came away with a no-decision in Friday's 3-2 extra-inning win over the Angels, allowing one run on two hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out four.

Brown nearly fell apart in the third inning -- the right-hander plunked Zach Neto with a pitch with one on, and after the two got into a shouting match that sparked both benches to empty, Brown walked Mike Trout to load the bases before escaping the jam by coaxing a grounder from Taylor Ward. A solo shot by Jo Adell in the fourth inning ended up accounting for the only damage off Brown, but the shaky third ran up his pitch count and he was lifted after 87 pitches (48 strikes). He's given up two runs or less in five straight outings, posting a 1.53 ERRA, 0.95 WHIP and 38:12 K:BB over 29.1 innings during that stretch. He'll look for his first win since June 1 in his next start, which lines up to come at home next week against the Phillies.