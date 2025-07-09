Hunter Cranton News: Settles in at High-A

Double-A Arkansas reinstated Cranton (concussion) from its 7-day injured list June 30 and assigned him to High-A Everett.

After being struck in the head by a line drive in a March 7 Cactus League game and suffering a concussion, Cranton was held out of action for more than three months before he began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League on June 24. He made a pair of appearances in the ACL before moving on to Everett, where he'll continue to work out of the bullpen for the time being before likely moving up to the Double-A level at some point in the second half. Through his first two appearances with Everett, Cranton has struck out two batters and has allowed one earned run on two hits and no walks over two innings.