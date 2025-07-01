Hunter Dobbins Injury: Cleared for rehab start
Dobbins (elbow) will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Portland this weekend, Andrew Parker of Beyond the Monster reports.
Dobbins has missed the last week-plus of action with a right elbow strain but has been cleared for a rehab start after throwing a bullpen session without issue Monday. He's expected to require just one rehab outing, setting Dobbins up to possible rejoin Boston's rotation next week if all goes well.
