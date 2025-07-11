Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Hunter Dobbins headshot

Hunter Dobbins Injury: Exits with injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 11, 2025 at 5:03pm

Dobbins was removed from Friday's game against the Rays with a right knee injury, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Dobbins pulled up while running to cover first base in the second inning, and he was in clear discomfort while throwing a warm-up pitch after the training staff came to visit him. The team will take a closer look at the 25-year-old righty and should have more information on his status relatively soon.

Hunter Dobbins
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now