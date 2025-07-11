Hunter Dobbins Injury: Expected starter Friday

Dobbins (elbow) is expected to be activated off the 15-day injured list Friday and will start that night's game against the Rays, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

The Red Sox cleared a roster spot for Dobbins following Thursday's 4-3 win over Tampa Bay by optioning reliever Isaiah Campbell to Triple-A Worcester. Dobbins has gone 4-1 with a 4.10 ERA, 43 strikeouts and 16 walks over 59.1 innings prior to landing on the injured list with a right elbow strain.