Hunter Dobbins Injury: Expected starter Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 11, 2025 at 6:14am

Dobbins (elbow) is expected to be activated off the 15-day injured list Friday and will start that night's game against the Rays, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

The Red Sox cleared a roster spot for Dobbins following Thursday's 4-3 win over Tampa Bay by optioning reliever Isaiah Campbell to Triple-A Worcester. Dobbins has gone 4-1 with a 4.10 ERA, 43 strikeouts and 16 walks over 59.1 innings prior to landing on the injured list with a right elbow strain.

Hunter Dobbins
Boston Red Sox
