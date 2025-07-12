Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Hunter Dobbins headshot

Hunter Dobbins Injury: Injury potentially significant

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 12, 2025

Dobbins is feared to have suffered a serious knee injury during Friday's game against Tampa Bay, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Dobbins hurt himself while covering first base during Friday's contest. Boston is still in the process of evaluating the damage done to the right-hander's knee, which may include an ACL injury, though early indications suggest that he will most likely have to miss a significant amount of time.

Hunter Dobbins
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now