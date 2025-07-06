Menu
Hunter Dobbins Injury: Makes first rehab start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 6, 2025 at 8:26am

Dobbins (elbow) allowed one run on two hits while striking out eight over five scoreless innings for Double-A Portland on Saturday.

Dobbins was dominant and efficient in his first rehab outing, needing 62 pitches (44 strikes) to get through the five innings. The pitch count suggests he could be ready to be activated. Both Dobbins and Tanner Houck, who had an encouraging outing over the weekend at Portland, could be part of Boston's rotation in the second half.

Hunter Dobbins
Boston Red Sox
