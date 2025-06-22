Hunter Dobbins Injury: Shelved with elbow injury

The Red Sox placed Dobbins on the 15-day injured list Sunday due to a right elbow strain.

Dobbins wasn't known to be dealing with an injury, but the elbow issue may explain his lack of efficiency in his most recent start in San Francisco on Friday, when he was charged with five runs (four earned) on four hits and five walks over four innings. The severity of Dobbins' elbow strain isn't known, but injuries of this sort often entail an absence of beyond the minimum 15 days. Richard Fitts was recalled from Triple-A Worcester in a corresponding move and will presumably replace Dobbins in the rotation during the upcoming week, though the starting spot could eventually go to Tanner Houck (elbow) upon his return from the IL.