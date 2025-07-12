Hunter Dobbins Injury: Suffers torn ACL

The Red Sox placed Dobbins on the 15-day injured list Saturday with a torn ACL in his right knee.

The Red Sox were anticipating a serious injury for Dobbins after his knee forced him out of his start Friday, and they are now faced with the worst-case scenario. The diagnosis will officially put an early end to the 25-year-old's rookie season, and he'll end 2025 with a 4.13 ERA and 1.28 WHIP alongside a 45:17 K:BB through 61 innings. Richard Fitts was promoted from Triple-A in a corresponding move and will take Dobbins' place in Boston's rotation.