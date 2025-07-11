Menu
Hunter Dobbins headshot

Hunter Dobbins News: Officially called up for start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 11, 2025 at 11:56am

The Red Sox activated Dobbins (elbow) from the 15-day injured list to start Friday's game against the Rays, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.

Dobbins has been on the shelf since June 22 due to a strained right elbow, but he's been cleared to rejoin the Red Sox and make a start against Tampa Bay. He threw 62 pitches in his lone rehab outing. In 12 appearances (10 starts) before sustaining the injury, Dobbins logged a 4.10 ERA and a 43:16 K:BB. Isaiah Campbell was optioned to Triple-A Worcester in a corresponding move.

Hunter Dobbins
Boston Red Sox
