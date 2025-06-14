Hunter Dobbins News: Picking up another start

Dobbins will start Saturday's game against the Yankees at Fenway Park, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

Dobbins will receive his second straight start after he was moved from the bullpen last week to join the rotation as a replacement for Richard Fitts, who was optioned to Triple-A Worcester. Though he failed to record a strikeout in his latest outing Sunday at Yankee Stadium, Dobbins picked up a win while holding a tough New York lineup to three earned runs on four hits and no walks over five innings. Dobbins will head into Saturday's rematch with the Yankees with a 4.20 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 37:10 K:BB in 49.1 innings over his 10 appearances (eight starts) with the Red Sox this season.