Hunter Dobbins News: Walks five in no-decision

Dobbins allowed five runs (four earned) on four hits and five walks while striking out one over four innings in a no-decision Friday versus the Giants.

Dobbins' five walks were a season high, which is disappointing after a stretch in which he'd walked just two batters over 16 innings across his last three starts. The rookie right-hander struggled early Friday, though he was a bit unlucky, as one run was scored on an error and two others came on double-play grounders. He ended this start with just 39 of 75 pitches landing for strikes. Dobbins has a 4.10 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 43:16 K:BB across 59.1 innings over 12 outings (10 starts) -- he typically hasn't had control issues during his time in the majors, though his walk rates in the upper levels of the minors aren't very impressive. He's tentatively projected for a road start versus the Angels next week, though Dobbins is likely to exit the rotation once Tanner Houck (elbow) completes his rehab assignment. Houck is expected to need at least two more rehab outings, though it hasn't been decided if he'll return as a starter or a reliever. The newly acquired Kyle Harrison could also be an option to bump Dobbins from the rotation if the latter's performance drops.