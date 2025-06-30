Hunter Goodman Injury: Likely headed to IL

The Rockies are expected to place Goodman (hamstring) on the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Christian Saez of TheDNVR.com reports.

Goodman hasn't played since June 25, and his hamstring hasn't responded to the time off, necessitating the upcoming move to the injured list. With Goodman heading to the shelf, the Rockies are expected to call up Austin Nola from Triple-A Albuquerque to add depth behind the plate. Goodman has been one of Colorado's top offensive producers this season, slashing .287/.332/.512 with 14 home runs, 48 RBI, 40 runs scored and one stolen base across 310 plate appearances. Braxton Fulford and Nola will handle catching duties for the Rockies while Goodman is out.